Batavia Chamber welcomes new member Guardian Radon Mitigation and Construction Services

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce welcomed new Batavia Chamber member Guardian Radon Mitigation and Construction Services with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, March 6. The event was held in the lobby of the Batavia Chamber’s office, 106 W. Wilson St. in Batavia.

According to a news release, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with the owner and Batavia resident, Michael Christerson. Also attending were Michele Morgan, public relations and marketing for Guardian. Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator and Lori Botterman, city of Batavia communications manager. Also present were Batavia Chamber Board President Jamie Saam along with chamber ambassadors, family members and friends.

Guardian Radon Mitigation & Construction Services provides installation of radon mitigation systems for home, remodeling or new construction projects. The west suburban company can also repair existing systems and activate passive and/or skeletal systems. Guardian is fully licensed as both a radon mitigator and electrician, the release stated.

More information about Guardian Radon Mitigation and Construction Services can be found by visiting the website guardianservices.biz.