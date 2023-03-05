Huntley man killed Sunday in rural Kane County crash

A Huntley man was killed after a two-car crash Sunday morning in unincorporated Hampshire Township.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Department, a 1997 Ford F-150 was driving eastbound in the 45W100 block of Allen Road when the driver lost control on the icy road just after 9 a.m. and struck a westbound 2013 Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Prius, William Granias, 80, of Huntley was airlifted to a Condell Hospital where his was pronounced dead. The occupants of the F-150, Jose Vieyra, 60, of Hampshire, and Irma Rodriguez, 58, of Hampshire were treated and released at the scene, the release stated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pingree Grove Police Department, Hampshire Police Department and the investigation is still on going by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office investigations Division and the Kane County Drone Team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, the release stated.