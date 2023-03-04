Forest Preserve District of Kane County to create public archery range with state grant funds

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will construct the county’s first public archery range in Mill Creek Greenway Forest Preserve in Elburn, thanks in part to a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition & Development state grant.

The Geneva, St. Charles and Batavia park districts also received $600,000 OSALD grants.

In total, $60 million in grants were awarded to park districts, forest preserves and conservation agencies across the state, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District of Kane County. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the 118 OSLAD grants, which are administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, on Wednesday.

OSLAD grants typically provide up to 50% of funding for a project – excluding economically distressed communities where 100% of project costs have been covered. The other 50% are supplied by matching funds from the project’s local government agency, according to a news release from the state of Illinois.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County has a $1.2 million project planned at Mill Creek Greenway Forest Preserve, with plenty of recreational amenities geared toward getting people outdoors and into the preserve. Planned improvements include an archery range, picnic shelter, mowed trails, interpretive signage, restrooms, an entry drive and additional parking, plus a 62-acre tallgrass prairie restoration.

“We’re thrilled with the grant award,” said Forest Preserve District Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur in the release. “These funds will allow us to better open up Mill Creek Greenway Forest Preserve for the public to enjoy. The preserve already has scenic views. We’ll be adding miles of trail, a picnic shelter, and an archery range open to archers of all skill levels. Early designs incorporate a stand-alone, safety first, ADA-accessible crossbow range. We’re excited, because an archery range is an amenity that Kane County residents have been requesting for years.”

Among the natural area improvements in the project, the district will restore current farmland back to prairie, work to restore the ecological balance of the site, and help protect the flora and fauna of the area.

The Forest Preserve District will begin engineering the project this year, followed by construction in summer 2024. Staff expects the improvements to be completed between late 2024 and spring 2025.

Nicole Vickers, executive director of the Geneva Park District, said that she is “grateful” that the park district received the $600,000 grant.

“Geneva Park District is incredibly excited to receive the news about this grant, which will allow us to invest in renovations at Mill Creek Community Park, supporting our mission to provide recreational opportunities and open space for individuals of all ages and abilities. We hope to add elements that serve our community based on feedback, including a universal playground and outdoor pickleball courts, among other amenities,” she said.

The Batavia Park District will use the grant to fund the Clark Island Expansion Plan, according to Executive Director Allison Niemela.

“[The plan] will transform the recreational area by including a new skate park with stadium seating, a concrete pump track that will replace the existing bike track, an outdoor fitness court, a Monarch Butterfly wayfinding station, a limestone fishing outcropping station and new bike path connections leading to the reimagined area,” she said about the project. “This $600,000 grant will be matched by the park district to fully fund the $1.2 million project. The district is excited to leverage this grant to continue our investment in the Batavia community.”

The St. Charles Park District will use the grant to fund improvement projects at Primrose Farm Park.

“This grant will allow us to not only renovate current amenities within Primrose Farm Park, but also meet community needs through addition of pickleball courts, a picnic shelter, a plaza and a fitness challenge course,” said Director Holly Cable.