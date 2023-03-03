Gaga for gaga ball: Geneva Girl Scout Troop to gift Harrison School with gaga ball pit

GENEVA – It’s known as gaga ball and it goes like this: One person bounces the ball into the center of the arena while the players yell, “Ga!” for one bounce, “Ga!” for the second bounce and “Ball!” for the third bounce.

Then everyone goes after the ball.

Harrison Street Elementary School is poised to get its own gaga ball pit this spring, as Girl Scout Troop 468 will pay $1,431.68 for materials and construction for all students to use during recess. The Geneva District 304 school board voted to accept the troop’s gaga ball pit gift at its Feb. 13 meeting.

“This is the newest craze for the younger crowd,” said Harrison Street School Principal Michelle Hirsch. “Our students have been exposed to it during outdoor education at Camp Timber-lee in Wisconsin. Our fifth graders go there every year and it’s a huge hit. It’s one of their favorite games. … It’s a more structured, gentler version of dodgeball.”

The Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois also have gaga ball pits at all three of its outdoor camps, Camp Dean in Big Rock, Camp McCormick in Stillman Valley and Mary Ann Beebe Center in Harvard, Lynda Fillip, Girl Scout spokeswoman stated in an email.

Most gaga pits are 12 feet across, but the one at Camp Dean is 24 feet and can hold up to 36 people, her email stated.

The rules of gaga ball, as provided by Charlie Qualls, Vice President of Properties & Programs at GSNI:

• Everyone stands in a circle inside the wall.

• One person picks up the ball – this is the only time the ball can be picked up.

• The ball is bounced into the center of the arena. The players yell “Ga!” for two bounces, then “Ball!” for the third bounce. Then everyone goes for the ball.

• You can only hit the ball with an open hand.

• You can only hit the ball one time unless the ball hits the wall or another person.

• The ball must hit the other person below the knees. Any person touched by the ball below the knees is out.

• If you hit the ball and hit anything above the knees, the hitter is out.

• Once you hit the ball, you must now defend yourself by not getting hit.

• If you hit the ball and it hits you, you are out of the game.

• Anyone can try to get the ball at any time once the game has begun.

“The object of the game is to eliminate each other,” Hirsch said. “The last one left is the winner. Then a new game starts over. It’s a quick game and turns over in about 10 to 15 minutes. We are so grateful for the donation. … It’s such a great experience for the kids.”

Troop 468 leader Jessica Warda said the troop has 13 fifth grade girls age 10 and 11.

“It’s something they love to do,” Warda said of gaga ball. “It’s their last year at Harrison so they’re excited about being able to leave a bit of legacy for the following students. … We brought it up as a possibility and everybody jumped on it.”

The troop raised money for the gaga ball pit project by selling candy, nuts, magazine subscriptions and Girl Scout cookies, Warda said.

