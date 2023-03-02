Geneva Garden Club sets Spring Fling luncheon April 25

GENEVA – The Geneva Garden Club is hosting its annual Spring Fling fundraising luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 25 at Riverside Reception and Conference Center, the club announced in a news release.

The event also includes a floral demonstration, silent auction gift baskets, purse raffles and a wine collection raffle.

Tickets are $55 and available until April 11 or until sold out. The club sells 250 tickets for this event. It includes a choice of two meal options and a cash or credit bar. Tickets can be purchased online at www.genevagardenclub.com.

The fundraising goal is $10,000, which will go to support the club’s philanthropic activities. These include the redevelopment of Garden Club Park in Geneva’s downtown, seasonal installations at the CASA gardens, American Legion Post 75 and parkway plantings, according to the news release.

In its over 90 years of existence, the Geneva Garden Club increased landscape plantings on public lands and restored and maintained the Japanese Tea Garden at Fabyan Forest Preserve.

The club also provides scholarships to area students interested in horticultural studies and through the Kane County Master Gardener Program through the University of Illinois Extension.

In conjunction with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Geneva Garden Club mentors detainees at the jail, working with them to create and maintain vegetable gardens. Produce from their efforts are harvested and donated to a local food pantry, the release stated.

Riverside Reception and Conference Center is located at 1405 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles.