March 01, 2023
Shaw Local
Portion of Fabyan Parkway closed Wednesday afternoon after serious accident

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency vehicle - ambulance

Emergency vehicle - ambulance (Shaw Media)

Fabyan Parkway from Roosevelt Road to Technology Boulevard/Enterprise Circle is closed Wednesday afternoon after an accident with injuries, according to a social media post from the West Chicago Police Department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The West Chicago Police Department confirmed by phone that there was a “significant accident” at the location, but declined to provide details about the injuries or the accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kane County