Geneva police investigating 12 burglaries on Randall Road early Wednesday

GENEVA – Geneva police are investigating 12 businesses that were burglarized early Wednesday along the Randall Road corridor, officials announced in a news release.

A Geneva officer on patrol discovered a burglarized business at 2:22 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Randall Road, where the offenders used an object, possibly a brick or a fire extinguisher, to break out the storefront glass to gain entry, the release stated.

At the same time, police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in close proximity to the burglarized business. Batavia police officers responded to provide assistance and attempted to stop the vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.

The driver refused to pull over for Batavia officers and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies.

The vehicle, which was later determined to have been stolen, was last seen heading eastbound on I-88.

Geneva Police officers later found 11 additional businesses in the surrounding area had been burglarized.

The storefront glass was broken in all 12 incidents, and the offenders grabbed as much merchandise as they could before moving on to the next store.

Three businesses were burglarized in the following locations on the east side of the 1700 block of South Randall Road; five on the west side of the 1700 block of South Randall Road; and four in Geneva Commons, 1000 block of Commons Drive.

The crimes remain under investigation. An itemized list of stolen merchandise still is being compiled.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Geneva police at 630-232-4736.

The burglaries serve as an important reminder to residents to lock their car doors since stolen vehicles often are used to commit other crimes, the release stated.

People who witness suspicious activity in their neighborhood or commercial areas should call 911 immediately to report the incident. When information is conveyed to authorities promptly, police can provide a faster emergency response that may be key to solving the crime, the release stated.