St. Charles forum to help survivors navigate legal path to justice following sexual assault

The local nonprofit organization We Can Lead Change Fox Valley is hosting a forum to help sexual assault survivors navigate the legal path to justice, according to a news release.

“Sexual Assault and the Legal Path to Accountability” will be held Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at Baker Community Center, 101 S. 2nd St., in St. Charles.

Former Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon, Kane County Chief Judge Clint Hull, Geneva Police Det. Matthew Hann and civil litigation attorney Margaret Battersby Black of Levin & Perconti will lead a panel discussion outlining what to expect from making an initial police report through potential arrest, conviction, sentencing and victim compensation, the release stated.

WCLC-FV member Sue Sanders of St. Charles said enduring a sexual assault is a traumatic experience, and the legal processes that follow should not add to that trauma because survivors are unaware of the steps needed to achieve legal accountability, the release stated.

“The path to accountability begins with empowering women,” Sanders said. “When you lack knowledge, you don’t even know what questions to ask or what to expect or anticipate, and that feeling of being in the dark can be overwhelming. We Can Lead Change-Fox Valley hopes to shed light on the process so victims can work within the system to find the justice they deserve.”

According to the release, while the panel discussion will focus on the victims of sexual assault, the information also will be valuable to people who need to support a friend or family member navigating a sexual assault case. Discussion and audience questions will focus on the criminal justice systems and will not include the personal stories of victims.

“Women coming forward, trusting the process and reporting sexual assault is the path to stopping future sexual assault,” said member Linda Robertson of St. Charles.

Registration is not required. For more information, email wecanleadchange@gmail.com.