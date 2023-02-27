Literacy Volunteers of Illinois seeking tutors to work with incarcerated boys at St. Charles correctional facility

Literacy Volunteers of Illinois is seeking volunteer tutors for the young men incarcerated at the Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles, according to a news release.

The tutoring program, called Jump Start, is offering an information session on Wednesday, March 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kava Diem in St. Charles. The address is 1 Illinois St.

Teaching experience is not needed, as 12 hours of tutor training are provided to volunteers free of charge. Most tutors volunteer between one and two hours a week and tutoring is done one-on-one in a safe and supervised environment. Volunteers must show proof of COVID vaccination. Becoming a volunteer tutor can be a lengthy process, as a background check is required, but volunteers in the program find the work very rewarding, according to the release.

“Students who have the advantage of working with a tutor are more likely to achieve their GED or high school diploma and less likely to re-enter the system,” Melissa Auer, director of the Jump Start program said in the release.

Located on Route 38 west of St. Charles, the facility hosts approximately 50 young men involved in the Juvenile Justice System. While ages range from 14 to 20, most are between 16 and 18 years old. Educational ability among the youth varies widely, with some struggling to learn basic reading and math skills, and others working toward high school diplomas or GEDs.

For more information, contact Auer at melissa.auer@illinois.gov. This project is made possible by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a division of the office of Secretary of State, using state funds designated for literacy, the release stated.