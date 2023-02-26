February 26, 2023
Shaw Local
Route 47 in Elburn to be closed for rail repairs starting March 9

By Daily Herald report
Beginning March 9, motorists in downtown Elburn should plan for Route 47 road closures due to scheduled railroad repairs.

The Union Pacific Railroad will be making repairs to the crossing located on Main Street (Route 47) in Elburn.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. March 9 and re-open at 5 p.m. March 12. Work is weather dependent.

For a map of the proposed detours, go to elburn.il.us.

Kane County