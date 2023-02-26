Beginning March 9, motorists in downtown Elburn should plan for Route 47 road closures due to scheduled railroad repairs.

The Union Pacific Railroad will be making repairs to the crossing located on Main Street (Route 47) in Elburn.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. March 9 and re-open at 5 p.m. March 12. Work is weather dependent.

For a map of the proposed detours, go to elburn.il.us.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230226/route-47-in-elburn-to-be-closed-for-rail-repairs-starting-march-9