Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Feb. 6-22, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A Nazi drawing, including the writing of “Seig Heil” was found Feb. 16 in the tunnel under the bridge on North Mill Creek Drive, 50 feet north of Fabyan Parkway. Other graffiti included drawings in red, green and black and profanity along the entire tunnel.

• Gabriel De La Torre, 57, of the 7N500 block of McGough Road, Maple Park, was cited Feb 19 for harsh, prolonged, unusual noise in accordance with county ordinance. Neighbors had complained about loud music coming from that residence on July 8, Sept. 11 and on Nov. 5, 2022, and this year on Feb. 11 and 12, but no citations were issued, the report stated. De La Torre told deputies that he did not believe his music was that loud. Deputies warned him if noise complaints continued, more citations may be issued.

• Brian C. Comstock, 45, of the 500 block of State Street, St. Charles, was charged Feb. 22 with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. The victim was driving a 2021 Jeep Cherokee at 8 a.m., traveling north on Route 31 approaching Indian Mound Road when a black 2014 Chrysler 300 pulled into a small gap between him and the car in front, the report stated. As they continued, the Chrysler driver, later identified as Comstock, “brake checked” him, the report stated. That is, the Chrysler stopped suddenly and the Jeep driver could not stop in time and struck the rear of the Chrysler. Comstock told deputies he stopped to avoid hitting a squirrel. The Jeep driver told deputies that Comstock threatened him and he would be charged with disorderly conduct. “For telling someone I have his address or because I called him a (expletive)?”

• John Psaradellis, 53, of the 37W200 block of Mission Hills Drive, St. Charles Township was charged Feb. 21 with unlawful restraint, two counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. According to reports, Psaradellis and the victim had a verbal argument that turned physical. The victim alleged that Psaradellis chased her in the bedroom, cornered her, refused to let her leave and took away her cell phone. The victim eventually escaped the bedroom and went outside in her underwear, and Psaradellis allegedly locked her outside of the house when the temperature was under 30 degrees.

• Joseph L. Brestan, 19, of the 900 block of Hamilton Drive, Sycamore, was charged Feb. 21 with speeding 35 or more miles over the speed limit. Brestan’s 2011 Nissan Versa registered traveling at 92 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 64 east of Prairie Street, Virgil Township at noon.

• Giovanni Canale, 53, of the 1N200 block of Kirk Road, Geneva Township, was cited Feb. 6 for illegal open burning. The fire had spread over 15 square feet and was billowing black smoke. Items being burned included plastic, metal, tires and styrofoam. Deputies told Canale that the fire cannot contain anything other than brush; the wind could not be greater than 10 miles an hour – the wind was 14 miles an hour that day; he was burning after 4 p.m. when burning is not allowed past 3 p.m.; and he did not have a water source ready to extinguish the fire.

• Anna Gonzalez, 66, of the 100 block of West Galena Boulevard, Sugar Grove, was arrested Feb. 14 on an outstanding warrant from LaGrange Police after a traffic stop for improper lane use on Route 47 – passing in a no-passing zone and using the left turn lane at Route 47 and Jericho Road to pass a semi-trailer. Gonzalez was also charged with driving while her license was revoked.