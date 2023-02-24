Kane board OKs nearly $96K in 3 workman comp claims

GENEVA – The Kane County Board approved three workman’s compensation settlements at a cost of nearly $96,000, according to records released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

The board approved the settlements 23-0 with one absent on Feb. 14 after reconvening from a closed session.

Board members approved the settlements without naming who was to receive them.

According to the records released:

• Durell Williams received a settlement amount of $25,100.70. Williams, a corrections officer, sued the Kane County Sheriff.

• Heather Cameron received a settlement amount of $46,806.38. Cameran, a deputy clerk, sued the Kane County Judicial Center.

• Jennifer Kollwelter received a settlement amount up to $24,000. Kollwelter, a probation officer, sued Kane County Court Services.

The settlement agreements are still in draft form and not finalized or signed by either party yet, but would be made available once they are complete, officials stated in an email.

The total amount approved to be paid, if Kollwelter receives the full amount of $24,000, is $95,907.08.