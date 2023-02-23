Martha Paschke makes pitch for Geneva’s 4th Ward

GENEVA – Martha Paschke, who is running for alderwoman in Geneva’s 4th Ward, spoke about her candidacy in the April 4 consolidated election at a League of Women Voters of Central Kane County forum.

Incumbent 4th Ward Alderman Gabriel Kaven could not attend the Feb. 16 forum at the Geneva Public Library due to a work conflict, so Paschke was allowed two minutes to state her platform, per the League’s rules.

“Twenty-two years ago, my husband Jeremy came to the Fox Valley to attend a teacher job fair. He called me from here and announced that he had found where I was going to want to live – and he was not wrong,” Paschke said.

“We ended up living in St. Charles for a little over a year before settling here in Geneva in December of 2002,” she said. “We didn’t need world atlas at the time to tell us this is one of the most beautiful towns in America, although having that distinction now is pretty cool.”

Paschke said she already has a history of public service, from organizing block parties and Easter egg hunts, serving on the boards of the Geneva Library Foundation and the Family Service Association of Greater Elgin, as well as serving on several committees at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church.

Paschke said she owns a small business as a childbirth educator and a labor doula, as well as a substitute teacher in local schools.

Currently, Paschke is coordinator for the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Collaborative Diversion Initiative, “something that I built from the ground up through careful research, securing significant grant funding, developing of policies and procedures and collaborating with other community partners, including law enforcement and social service agencies.”

“I treasure everything that this town has been and is for my family and want to give back and serve as an alderperson for the 4th Ward,” Paschke said. “Between my volunteer work and my paid work, I believe I have a unique set of experiences and skills that would be valuable in the role of alderperson.”

The full forum is available online at www.youtube.com.