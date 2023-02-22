Geneva husband and wife help save each other after cardiac arrest

Just a few days before Christmas in 2021, Aleida Vekony fell to her kitchen floor in Geneva. Her husband Jeff found her unconscious and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Aleida had suffered a massive heart attack.

Little did Jeff know that action would also save his life, according to a news release from Northwestern Medicine.

Aleida was rushed to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where doctors discovered she had severe coronary artery disease. Her heart could no longer pump enough blood to the rest of her body. Due to the complexity of her case, she was transferred to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

“Aleida’s case was dramatic. Her arteries were blocked and rock solid due to calcium and plaque. It was impossible to sew a stitch through them for bypass surgery,” Dr. Gyu Gang, chief of cardiac surgery at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital said in the release. “She required a coronary endarterectomy where you shell out the artery. Few surgeons will attempt that during a bypass surgery.”

Not long after Aleida’s surgery last February, Jeff decided he should get his heart checked. Testing revealed he needed a quadruple bypass for a major blockage in his heart.

“I saved her life with CPR, then she saved mine,” he said in the release. “With what she went through, I was motivated to make sure I was OK. I was shocked by the results of my stress test and thank goodness I had it done.”

Dr. Gang also performed Jeff’s surgery. After a couple of months of recovery, the couple completed cardiac rehabilitation together at Delnor.

While Aleida would never wish heart problems on her husband, she said it is “amazing” to have him by her side during cardiac rehab.

“He motivates me because he is so driven,” she said in the release. “We are really lucky that Dr. Gang took care of us both. He saved our lives.”

