Forest Preserve District of Kane County looking to hire for seasonal positions

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County is seeking applicants for 2023 summer-seasonal positions and internships, according to a news release.

The following positions are available:

· Campground attendant

· Horticulturist/garden seasonal

· Horticulturist intern

· Human resources specialist

· Mechanic specialist

· Naturalist intern

· Natural resources technician

· Public relations intern

· Ranger technicians intern/seasonal

All applicants must be 18 or older, except the naturalist intern, who must be 16 or older and the campground attendant and horticulturist intern, who must be 21 or older. Most are full-time positions, except the human resources specialist, which is a part-time position. All candidates’ must possess a valid driver’s license, and able to maintain an enthusiastic, courteous, positive attitude and team spirit, the release stated.

Job duties differ by position.

For more information, see the “Careers” section of the Forest Preserve District’s website at www.kaneforest.com.

All candidates must apply online at http://www.kaneforest.com/careers.

If you have questions, contact Human Resources Generalist Shelley Kouzes at 630-208-8662.