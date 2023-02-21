Batavia woman rescued after 6-hour search Monday night

BATAVIA – Two dozen rescuers from seven police and fire agencies worked for nearly six hours Monday to rescue a despondent woman who considered jumping off the Fabyan Bridge into the Fox River, Batavia police stated in a news release.

Rescuers found the woman, 31, of Batavia, unharmed shortly before 10 p.m. She was lying in the heavy brush just south of the Fabyan Bridge between the west side of the Fox River Trail and North Batavia Avenue. An ambulance took her to an area hospital for treatment.

In addition to Batavia and Geneva police, Batavia Emergency Services and Disaster Agency, Batavia, St. Charles and Geneva fire and, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the search and rescue effort.

“It’s an outstanding example of teamwork and perseverance,” Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza said. “Our citizens are really blessed with amazing resources and dedicated first responders and emergency workers. It’s a joint effort to see everything come together. It was quite impressive.”

Geneva police first received a call about the woman at 4:17 p.m. and began a search of the area around the bridge and the Fox River Trail system. Then, Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles fire departments were summoned to the river, where they launched emergency boats and began a search of the river, the release stated.

Mazza said emergency responders were getting information from a third party who was in communication with the woman.

Using cellular data, the rescuers searched Braeburn Marsh between Western Avenue, Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road, as well as the northwest area of Batavia and southwest portion of Geneva.

At some point, the woman herself communicated with police and was rescued. Mazza said he was not sure whether it was police calling her cell or she called police, as the report is not yet completed.

“She was communicating with someone else who was relaying information to us,” Mazza said. “We did not physically see this person until the end.”