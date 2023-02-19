Suburban Skyview: A warm weather winter walk in Geneva

Unseasonably warm February temperatures on Monday made it the perfect day for a walk across the Larry Gabriel bridge on the Fox River Trail, where it passes through Island Park in Geneva.

The bridge is named in honor of Larry Gabriel, the former superintendent of parks in Geneva.

Gabriel retired from the park district in 2018, after 38 years of service, the last 17 as superintendent of parks.

In addition to having a bridge named after him, he was instrumental in the creation of the district’s skate park, Moore Park Sprayground, Hawks Hollow Nature playground, The Links disc golf course, Wheeler Park greenhouse and other projects.

