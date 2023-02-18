Kaneville couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

The electronic delivery of moving images and sound from a source to a receiver hadn’t entered homes when Dave and Lynette Werdin held each other for the first time. These days, they hold hands when they watch Bob Ross paint on TV.

They also often watch and play along to “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” which, after more than seven decades together, is a greater prize than anything they could ever win on a game show.

The Kaneville couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends Feb. 4 at Kaneville United Methodist Church, which was the same place they were married 27,394 days ago on Feb. 7, 1948.

Dave and Lynette Werdin celebrate 75 years of marriage at an open house on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 that was held for them at the United Methodist Church in Kaneville, where they were married in February 1948. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Lynette, who was 20 when they married, is 95. Dave is 98.

“We just automatically fell in love, I guess,” Lynette said. “It’s interesting because he was somebody I didn’t know at all but after the first time I met him, I knew we’d be together. It worked out and now we’ve been married a long time. We’ve been really blessed.”

The Werdins got engaged in 1945, just before Dave was deployed to Japan. He served with the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division in World War II until being discharged on New Year’s Eve in 1947. Not even six weeks later, he was married.

Three of Dave and Lynette Werdin’s daughters, Julie Kettlekamp, Carol Alfrey and Beverly Richardson, pose with the couple at their 75th Wedding Anniversary Open House in Kaneville on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The couple have four children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Granddaughter Erin Kettelkamp, who traveled to Kaneville from Minnesota to attend the anniversary party, just got married in December.

“I had been down visiting family and getting prepared for the wedding and since the ceremony was a few hours away and my grandparents weren’t coming to it, I spent some time chitchatting with them and they kept asking why it was taking so long to plan a wedding,” she said. “Grandpa said, ‘We planned ours six weeks post-World War II after being shipped home from Japan,’ and I said that it takes a little bit longer these days.”

Growing up around the farm, Kettelkamp often witnessed her grandparents’ affectionate relationship firsthand.

“As a little girl, I would jump in the truck with grandpa and do stuff on the weekends around the farm because I grew up right across the street from them,” she said. “On occasion he would have a bouquet of flowers and say, ‘Take these into the house and tell Grandma they’re from her boyfriend.’ They’ve been keeping it fun and it was always sweet to see.”

Before she tied the knot a couple of months ago, Kettelkamp asked her grandfather about the key to a successful marriage.

“I said, ‘You’ve been around for 75 years so what great advice do you have for us’,” she said. “He said, ‘You’ve got to stay busy, buy a herd of cattle and milk everyday. That’s the secret to a lasting marriage. Buy a herd of cattle and milk them twice a day and stay busy.’”

Sugar Grove resident Ted Phelps, who grew up on the same farm as Lynette, dropped in to congratulate the lovebirds. The 88-year-old attended their wedding as a young teen.

“Don’t ask me if I remember it,” he said, laughing. “The generation we grew up in, you stayed married regardless if you fought it out, and a lot of people fought for their marriage even if they didn’t get along that well.”

Phelps and his wife, Norrain, will celebrate 70 years of marriage in December.

“I think people back then could tolerate things better,” he said. “Everybody’s got something wrong that irritates the other person, but you’ve got to let it blow over. I think that’s the way it is, or you talk it out.”

And the longer you’re married, the more you know about your partner, Lynette said.

“It’s pretty hard for him to surprise me with anything after all these years of living together,” she said. “We’ve always wanted the same goals so we’re a team.”

“Even now with Grandma’s memories slipping a little bit, Grandpa just starts to tell her stories because they’ve lived together for so long,” Kettelkamp said. “At this point they truly are one person in the way they function, which is cool to see.”