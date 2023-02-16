Accidents reported in Kane County as winter weather hits area

Several accidents have been reported around the county as winter weather moves across northern Illinois Thursday.

According to Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson, there are several property damage crashes at Plank Road and Russell Road, while there have been calls for minor incidents in St. Charles and areas south due to freezing rain.

Johnson said that the heaviest snow is falling in the northern part of the county, causing limited visibility.

According to the National Weather Service, the winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. The wintry mix will turn to all snow later this afternoon, bringing in anywhere between 1 and 4 inches, with higher accumulations in the northern part of the area. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected, causing blowing snow and low visibility in open roads.