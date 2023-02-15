Elgin Community College offers hands-on STEM exploration at open house

Middle and high school students interested in exploring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs at Elgin Community College can attend a free open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, according to a news release from the college.

STEM open house attendees will get a guided tour of ECC’s classroom and lab facilities, plus live demonstrations from professors, including:

Our Dynamic Earth: Glimpse the ever-changing earth system through physical and conceptual models.

Glimpse the ever-changing earth system through physical and conceptual models. Risk Factors and Interventions for Cardiovascular Disease: Select cards to calculate your random risk factors for heart disease. See how nutritional and lifestyle interventions can lower those risk factors.

Select cards to calculate your random risk factors for heart disease. See how nutritional and lifestyle interventions can lower those risk factors. Survey of the Skeletal Muscles and Internal Organs of a Human Cadaver: Participate in a respectful post-mortem viewing of the superficial musculature and major internal organs of human cadavers.

Participate in a respectful post-mortem viewing of the superficial musculature and major internal organs of human cadavers. The Non-Standard Dice Tournament: Can you learn enough patterns in only a few minutes to win this unique tournament from the Math Department?

Can you learn enough patterns in only a few minutes to win this unique tournament from the Math Department? VEX Robotics: The ECC Engineering Tech Club will display their third-generation competition VEX robotics vehicles. Group members will be on site to share information on club activities and future opportunities.

Registration to attend the STEM Open House is encouraged. Event information and the online registration form are available at elgin.edu/events.

For more information on all the STEM programming offered at ECC, visit elgin.edu/STEM.