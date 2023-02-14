UP Railroad to host open house in Geneva on 3rd rail project

GENEVA – The public is invited to attend a Union Pacific Railroad open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Geneva Public Works, 1800 South St., Geneva, regarding its Third Main Line project, which is currently underway, officials announced in a news release.

Union Pacific is building a third railroad line near the current UP-West railway tracks throughout Geneva.

The third railroad line on the UP/Metra West Line will go from Kress Road in West Chicago to Peck Road in Geneva. The six-mile stretch of new rail would be set 20 feet south of the current tracks.

The railroad team will have project materials to present and be available to answer questions from residents, business owners and community stakeholders about the third rail project.

Operations started in September and the overall project is expected to be completed in July 2024.

For questions regarding the open house or about the project itself, contact Lindsay Doughlas, Union Pacific Public Affairs, by calling 312-777-2037 or sending her an email lindsey.douglas@up.com.

The project began in 2008 as a joint effort between UP and Metra, Douglas had said at a Geneva City Council meeting in July.

Because Metra commuter trains use the UP’s North Line, the Northwest Line and the West Line, it causes delays that the third rail project will address, she said.

Part of the project is also to address station safety concerns including:

• Completing pedestrian gate coverage on the road or for moving pedestrians to the safest area to cross.

• End of platform diversions to channel commuter flow away from tracks and eliminate mid-platform pedestrian crossings.

• Another train warning system to alert commuters that a second train is entering the station.

• Inter track fencing beyond the platform area and to address parking area commuter flow.