North Aurora nonprofit organization to distribute diapers and groceries to those in need

The nonprofit organization Highpoint Cares North Aurora will be distributing free bags of groceries and diapers to anyone in need, according to a news release.

This program is a drive-thru and available Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Highpoint Church, 2301 Tanner Road, North Aurora. There is no need to pre-register or qualify. All guests are welcome, regardless of faith and may return every Monday. Additional aid and resources available to those upon request, the release stated.

Volunteers and donations from the community make this program happen. For more information, contact Chris Nadr at northaurora@highpoint.church or 630-742-9727, or online at https://www.highpoint.church/northaurora/.