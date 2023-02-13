Jazz vocalist to perform at St. Charles Public Library

The St. Charles Public Library’s Sunday Concert series continues at 2 p.m. Sunday with a special performance by Chicago-based jazz vocalist Abigail Riccards for an afternoon of jazz standards and favorites from the Great American Song Book.

She will be accompanied by pianist Chris White and bassist Sean Jacobi. Riccards has garnered much attention from the jazz community for her effortless swing, heartbreaking tone and personalized approach to lyrics. Her inimitable approach to the Great American Songbook has made her one of the most celebrated jazz vocalists of her generation.

She has performed at many of the city’s top jazz clubs with some of Chicago’s most respected musicians, headlining at venues such as the Green Mill, the Jazz Showcase, Katerina’s and Andy’s Jazz Club. Prior to her move to Chicago, Riccards was an active artist in New York’s jazz scene.

Originally from Toronto, Chris White is at home in a host of genres and settings, he has made his name as a go-to freelance pianist, arranger and accompanist in the Chicago area. He earned his Master’s in Jazz Studies at Indiana University’s prestigious Jacobs School of Music, and went on to complete his DMA in Jazz Performance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Sean Jacobi is an accomplished musician, composer, producer and audio engineer with decades of experience. He received a bachelor’s in jazz studies from the University of North Texas.

This event is part of the Library’s Sunday Concert Series, featuring a wide variety of live musical performances. The public is welcome and the concert is free to attend. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.

For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.