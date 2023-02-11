St. Charles Library Board hires firm to help develop library’s new strategic plan

The St. Charles Library Board has hired Fast Forward Libraries to help put together a new strategic plan for the library.

At their meeting Wednesday, Library Board trustees voted unanimously to hire Fast Forward Libraries at a cost not to exceed $25,000. In recommending the board hire Fast Forward Libraries, St. Charles Public Library Director Kate Buckson noted the firm has done strategic planning for more than 30 libraries in Illinois. Three firms had submitted proposals.

The library’s current strategic plan expired last year. Fast Forward Libraries will help the library put together a new three- to five-year strategic plan.

The firm will gather community profile information and facilitate forecasting and visioning sessions with the board and staff to develop the plan.

Along with serving St. Charles, the district serves parts of South Elgin, Wayne and West Chicago. An $18.6 million project to renovate and expand the library was completed in 2021.

Buckson started in November as the library’s new director. She replaced Edith Craig, who in April submitted her resignation letter announcing she was stepping down after more than five years in the position.

Buckson previously had been executive director of the La Grange Park Public Library District for the past seven years.

In helping put together a new strategic plan, Buckson will be seeking feedback from the community.

“It can be a challenge sometimes to really grasp what the needs of the community are and what people want from their library,” she said after starting in her new position. “Part of that can be because they’re not aware of what we already offer or because the things that they value can be so different. And we have to decide what to prioritize among all the different ideas we get. So I think a challenge for me personally and also for our library will be to find a way to really engage with our residents during the strategic planning process and to find ways to prioritize the feedback that we get so that we can continue to have the library be a place that really belongs to the community, that really serves the needs that they’ve identified.”