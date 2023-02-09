St. Charles Public Library’s seed swap and seed library opens next week

ST. CHARLES — The St. Charles Public Library will hold the annual seed swap and seed library kickoff from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18 in the library’s Huntley Community Room.

According to a news release, members of the community can stop by the library to check out more than 200 different heirloom seed varieties to grow and enjoy, free of charge. Master gardeners from the University of Illinois Extension will be available to answer any gardening-related questions.

All of the available seeds are heirloom or open-pollinated, meaning that once saved and planted again, they will grow into the same type of plant. The library is one of the first public libraries in Illinois to lend heirloom seeds, the release stated.

The seed library will be available any time the library is open. For more information, visit SCPL’s research and reading desk or call 630-584-0076, ext. 1. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. 6th Ave.