Geneva fire chief: Investigation into cause of Olon fire, explosion continues

GENEVA – The Geneva Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire and explosion at Olon Industries Inc., Chief Michael Antenore said.

The chemical storage building, a 16-foot-by-16-foot structure that stands about two feet away from the east side of the main building, was what exploded and burned on Tuesday afternoon, Antenore said.

The explosion and fire, which caused the area near Wheeler Park to be evacuated and prompted a hazmat response, caused no injuries, Antenore said.

“There were absolutely no injuries in the building, to the firefighters or residents. It was a very positive outcome,” Antenore said.

The building that stored chemicals was not destroyed, but its content were. Antenore said it is still standing and it’s too early for an estimate of the cost of damage.

“We’re still investigating what was stored there,” Antenore said. “There is no evidence right now to point to any causes. Depending on what we find, we can sometimes handle the investigation ourselves. We might have to ask for help from other organizations, but we’re not at that point yet.”

The Kane County Arson Task Force can assist if needed, he said.

The main manufacturing structure, which Antenore estimated to be about 45,000 square feet, was not damaged, and has about 15 employees who were working on Tuesday, he said.

“They’re making provisions to operate for the future,” Antenore said. “They are continuing without the chemical storage building at this point in time.”

Occupational Hazard and Safety Administration spokesman Allen Scott said the agency has responded to the explosion but he could not say whether it opened an investigation.

“Sometimes an investigation is delayed, especially with an explosion,” Scott said. “But OSHA is responding to the incident.”

The company, which is located at 411 Union St., manufactures laminated plastic materials for countertops and cabinets, Antenore said.

Olon Industries had a fire in 2010 that involved a vat containing 500 gallons of acetone, a flammable solvent, officials said. No one was injured.

Property records show Olon Industries Inc., based in Georgetown, Ontario, Canada, has owned the Union Street building since 2005.

The two-parcel sale covering 2.76 acres included the one-story factory, which was built in 1957, according to Kane County Assessor property records.

Olon Industries also has two locations in Indiana, two in North Carolina, in addition to its headquarters in Ontario, according to its website, www.olon.ca.

A voicemail seeking comment from the company was not immediately returned.