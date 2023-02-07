St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade application deadline extended to Feb. 17

The application deadline for the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade has been extended to Feb. 17. Local businesses, community groups and nonprofits are encouraged to fill out an application at https://www.stcstpatricksparade.com/paradeapplication.

According to a news release, those who wish to participate must also obtain a certificate of insurance naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and the city of St. Charles as additional insured, sign off on the St. Patrick’s Parade rules and safety guidelines and return the documents, along with the appropriate entry fee, to the Business Alliance’s office no later than Feb. 17.

The entry fee is $275 for businesses and $25 for nonprofit organizations. Forms can also be emailed to info@stcalliance.org.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is also looking for community volunteers to assist during the parade. Volunteer opportunities include parade pacers, marshals and banner carriers. Volunteer descriptions and the sign-up link can be found at www.stcstpatricksparade.com/volunteer.