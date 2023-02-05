Elgin Community College, Pace Bus partner to offer free CDL permit training

Elgin Community College and Pace Bus are partnering to provide a free Class B commercial driver’s license permit course for prospective professional bus operators.

Pace will cover the costs of tuition, training, books, fees and other expenses associated with the program, removing financial barriers for interested students, according to a news release from the college.

Elgin Community College is hosting a pre-hire event for job seekers to meet with Pace staff at 6 p.m. Feb. 9. During the event, applicants will complete a screening process which includes an application, assessment questionnaire and background check paperwork.

All candidates must bring a valid driver’s license and a DMV or Secretary of State Motor Vehicle Report with a good driving record over the last five years.

Assessment results will be available 2-4 days after the event. At that time, candidates must complete an Illinois Department of Transportation physical and drug screening. Pace will cover the cost of these screenings, the release stated.

Candidates who pass these screenings will enroll in the training course scheduled for late February at ECC’s Spartan Drive Campus. Qualified candidates who complete the two-week will transition to a six-week, paid, on-the-job training with Pace.

For more information about the program, please visit PaceBus.com/careers or elgin.edu/ce.