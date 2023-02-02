New Geneva eatery Hacienda Real to open Feb. 5

GENEVA – A new Mexican restaurant and cocktail lounge, Hacienda Real, 1602 Commons Dr., Geneva, will open on Sunday, according to a news release from the Geneva Commons shopping center.

Hacienda Real at Geneva Commons will begin operations in a “soft opening” phase where customers will be welcomed on a first come first served basis. The restaurant will start accepting reservations a few weeks after that.

“We’re excited to be welcoming a brand-new sit-down dining venue to our community, especially in time for our visitors to be able to enjoy it for Valentine’s Day,” Geneva Commons Marketing Manager Yahayra Argueta stated in the release.

Featuring a contemporary take on Mexican food inspired by traditional family recipes, Hacienda Real will offer cochinita pibil, homemade pozole and ceviches.

Restaurant owner Carlos Arechiga and his family, who also own the Hacienda Real in Yorkville, stated in the release that they are looking forward to reciprocating the welcoming response they’ve received since they announced their new Geneva location to the public.

Hacienda Real is the newest concept of the independent and family-owned company Arechiga Restaurant Group, a hospitality group focused on highlighting the essence of Mexican food and culture, the release stated.

The group has four brands in the Chicago suburbs and the Indianapolis metropolitan area.