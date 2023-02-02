Kane Health Dept. director to attend State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

Kane County Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson will attend the State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington D.C.

According to a news release from Kane County, Isaacson will be the guest of U.S. Rep. Bill Foster (D-Naperville) who praised Isaacson’s career long dedication to keeping local communities healthy and safe.

“From expanding childhood mental health resources to combating the opioid epidemic, Michael has proven himself to be a steadfast advocate and an experienced leader in community outreach,” Foster stated in the release.

Foster also noted the countless hours Isaacson and the team at the Kane County Health Department spent coordinating local pandemic response programs that helped prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ultimately save lives, the release stated.

“In the coming weeks, President Biden will bring an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration. As we do, we must make sure it’s done in a competent and orderly manner that prioritizes and supports our local public health departments and essential community leaders like Michael Isaacson,” Foster stated.

Isaacson called the invitation to the State of the Union and the opportunity to represent the Kane County Health Department an honor.

“From working to protect our communities during the pandemic to addressing the rising number of substance use disorders and overdoses, the past few years have been challenging for healthcare workers and public health personnel in our community and across the country,” Isaacson stated in the release. “As Congressman Foster’s guest, I’m proud to advocate for continued federal support for these issues on the national stage.”

Isaacson has worked at the Kane County Health Department for more than 22 years and was tapped to lead the department as its executive director in 2022.