Aurora man dies after car plunges into icy pond, flips over

A 23-year-old man died Tuesday after the car he was driving went plunged into a retention basin in southeastern Aurora and flipped over.

Michael Latham, of Aurora, was the sole occupant of a Toyota sedan that became partially submerged in the basin at Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle, according to Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross.

“Today is a very tragic day for the Aurora community,” Cross said at a news conference.

He said police were called to the basin at 12:35 a.m. Five officers went into the pond, pulled Latham out of the vehicle and tried to resuscitate him with CPR before Aurora paramedics arrived.

Latham then was taken to an unspecified hospital in Kane County, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Aurora Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes said department divers, plus a mutual-aid dive team, searched the basin to make sure nobody else was in the water. He praised the police officers who tried to save Latham.

“It was a team effort,” Rhodes said.

Cross added, “They did not hesitate. They gave that man the best chance at survival.”

The basin is at the entrance of a residential subdivision. Eola is a four-lane road at that point, with a slight curve.

Cross said what caused Latham to lose control of the vehicle is still under investigation.

The Kane County coroner’s office is scheduled perform an autopsy Wednesday.

