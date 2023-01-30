St. Charles Brew Tour Challenge returns on Travel St. Charles app

The St. Charles Business Alliance has relaunched the popular Brew Tour Challenge, which can be found on the Travel St. Charles app, according to a news release.

Guests who complete the challenge will receive a new, redesigned t-shirt, and will be entered in a giveaway, for a limited time.

To participate in the St. Charles Brew Tour, download the Travel St. Charles app and create an account. To download the app, visit stcalliance.org/travelstcharlesil.

Once an account has been created, locate the Brew Tour Challenge under the “Challenges Tab” and click “Check-In” while visiting one of the breweries. When a visitor has “Checked-Into” all six breweries, they will be eligible to receive a limited-edition Brew Tour t-shirt that can be picked up at the St. Charles Municipal building between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

With this relaunch of the Brew Tour Challenge, anyone who has previously completed the challenge will now be eligible to receive the new, redesigned t-shirt once they complete the challenge again, the release stated.

Participants who complete the challenge by Feb. 12 will also be entered to win a $10 gift card to a local St. Charles Brewery. Six winners will be chosen out of the individuals who complete the challenge and will be notified via email on Feb. 13, the release stated.

“This challenge is a great way to showcase the fantastic breweries we have here in St. Charles, while giving patrons a fun, unique activity to take part in,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in the release. “Even if you’ve already completed the challenge in the past, we hope that you participate again to receive the new Brew Tour t-shirt, and to continue to support these businesses.”

To find more information regarding the Brew Tour, please visit stcalliance.org/brewtour. For further inquiries, email info@stcalliance.org, or call 630-443-3967.