St. Charles Public Library Foundation seeks to fill board vacancy

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its Board of Directors.

According to a news release, the foundation is a nonprofit corporation established in 1993 charged with the purpose of providing funds to enhance the St. Charles Public Library’s programs, services and facilities. It supports the speaker series and Sunday concerts and recently contributed to the Carnegie fireplace restoration and a new display case in the entry.

To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be an adult resident of the St. Charles Public Library District.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Foundation by Feb. 8. Letters may be dropped off at the library’s administrative office or mailed the St. Charles Public Library Foundation, One S. Sixth Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174.

Questions about the Foundation may be directed to Library Director Kate Buckson at kbuckson@scpld.org.