One dead after crash Friday night in western Kane County

One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in unincorporated Campton Township Friday night.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Ford Escape, driven by Andrew J. Roycroft, 22, of Hoffman Estates, was traveling west on Beith Road when it lost control and rolled over just after 9:30 p.m.

Roycroft was found outside the vehicle and then 911 was called, according to a witness statement. Beith Road was closed from Route 47 to Anderson Road until 1:30 a.m.

Roycroft was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release stated. It’s not know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash and no citations have been issued.

Sheriff’s detectives and members of the Kane County Drone Team are investigating the crash. Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Kane County Drone Operators, Elburn Police and Elburn Fire Department.