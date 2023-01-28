Kane County monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Kane County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. County and metro unemployment rates are as of November 2022.

Kane County had a 4.3% unemployment rate in November 2022, marking a 0.1% increase from a month ago. Illinois reported a 4.7% unemployment rate in November, which is the second highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month dropped to 3.5% but is still 0.4% lower than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Chicago, IL metropolitan area was 4.4%, which is 0.1% higher than Kane County. Chicago has the 149th highest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Unemployment rates in neighboring counties

#1. Kane County, IL: 4.3%

#2. DeKalb County, IL: 4.0%

#3. Kendall County, IL: 3.5%

#4. McHenry County, IL: 3.4%

#5. DuPage County, IL: 3.2%

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Illinois

#1. Pulaski County: 7.8%

#2. Alexander County: 6.9%

#3. Winnebago County: 5.9%

#4. Boone County: 5.7%

#4. Hardin County: 5.7%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois

#1. Brown County: 2.0%

#2. Washington County: 2.3%

#3. Clinton County: 2.7%

#4. Monroe County: 2.8%

#5. Effingham County: 2.9%

https://stacker.com/illinois/kane-county-il/kane-county-il-monthly-unemployment-update