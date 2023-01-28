Geneva man charged with felony home invasion, damage to a Corvette

GENEVA – A Geneva man was charged with felony home invasion causing injury and criminal damage to property, after allegedly damaging three vehicles – including a 2017 white Corvette – all stemming from a domestic battery incident, according to police reports and court records.

Jacob R. Bennett, 39, of the 2200 block of Paddock Court, Geneva, is being held on $500,000 bond in the Kane County jail. He would need to post $50,000 as bail or 10% in order to be released.

Bennett was charged in three separate court filings for incidents that occurred on Jan. 13 and 14. Two were filed were on Jan. 14, the third was filed Jan. 24, records show.

In addition to home invasion, Bennett was also charged with felony aggravated battery to a victim 60 years or older and five counts of criminal damage to property of more than $500 but less than $10,000; two counts of domestic battery, violation of his bail bond, criminal trespass to a vehicle and battery, all misdemeanors, records show.

Geneva police were first called to a residence in the 2200 block of Paddock Lane about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 13 in response to a domestic dispute in progress, according to police reports.

The incident began earlier, at 2 a.m., when Bennett allegedly entered the victim’s 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck without permission and placed a backpack on the back seat, which the victim found at approximately 10 a.m., reports stated.

At 2:30 p.m., Bennett allegedly took the victim’s glasses off his face and threw them at a laptop causing its screen to break; went outside and used a block of wood to shatter the back window of the pickup truck; and damaged a mailbox as he left, reports stated.

Bennett was later arrested the same day at a residence in the 900 block of Marion Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m., in connection to a second incident of criminal damage to property, reports stated.

When officers arrived, the victim and his son were holding Bennett on the ground, the reports stated.

They told police that at 8:15 p.m., they saw Bennett throwing rocks the size of basketballs through the windshield and driver’s side windows of their car, the report stated.

While detaining Bennett, the victim received scrapes and cuts to his hands, neck, back and shoulders, where scratches were visibly bleeding, reports stated.

Bennett was charged only in the Paddock residence incident that night, released on A $10,000 personal recognizance bond and instructed to stay away from the Paddock residence, records show.

After his release on the first set of charges, shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 14, Bennett returned to the Paddock Court residence twice, reports stated.

The first time, he retrieved his belongings without a police escort as required by the terms of his bond, but without incident, reports stated.

Bennett returned again, and this time, he attempted to kick down the front door, then threw a block of wood through the home’s front window and climbed in, reports stated.

Bennett allegedly struck the victim five times to the left side of his head after getting into the house, then went into the garage, where he threw a tire chock block which shattered the back window of the Corvette, then used a shovel to hit the car’s windshield and damage the car’s body, the report stated.

The victim picked up a bat to defend himself from Bennett, who then ran from the residence, reports stated.

Police caught Bennett in the 1600 block of South Street, the report stated.

Bennett was charged on Jan. 24 with felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery in connection to the the Marion Avenue incident, according to the court filing.

Bennett’s attorney, Justin Sather, said he had only been to one court appearance and had not yet seen police reports about his client.

“A psychological exam was ordered and we’re waiting on that,” Sather said.

The most serious charge Bennett faces is the home invasion, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Bennett is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 10 for status hearings on the two cases filed Feb. 14 and court records showed no date set for the Feb. 24 charges.