CHIP IN Batavia’s Prom Dress Giveaway returns March 18

CHIP IN Batavia and the Batavia Public Library are sponsoring the 9th annual prom dress giveaway event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18. The event is open to students from all local school districts.

Hundreds of dresses will be on display, along with private changing areas and an array of accessories from which to choose. The goal of the event is to ensure that all students can enjoy prom, and not be excluded because of expense, according to a news release.

The library will host the CHIP IN Batavia Prom Dress collection drive and giveaway event. Clean dresses in good to excellent condition, as well as shoes, purses and accessories, can be dropped off at the library’s check out desk between Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Friday, March 17 at 10 S. Batavia Ave. Donations also may include wraps, hair items and new makeup.

Monetary donations are appreciated and will be used to help pay for tuxedo rentals and prom tickets for Batavia students, the release stated.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Racks will be available.Tax donation letters will be available and donors are encouraged to ask at drop off. Contact the library at 630-879-1393 for more information.

All dresses in the giveaway are free to any student from any school district, regardless of need.

In 2022, CHIP IN provided more than 300 dresses to students from the Tri-Cities and as far away as Chicago, the release stated.