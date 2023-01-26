Batavia police investigating several car burglaries early Thursday morning

Batavia police are investigating a rash of car burglaries reported early Thursday morning in various neighborhoods.

According to a news release, unlocked vehicles in the 0-99 block of North Mallory Avenue, the 0-99 block of South Mallory Avenue and the 200 block of Republic Road were targeted.

Police were also notified of delayed reports of suspicious circumstances in the nearby Stonefield subdivision, where car alarms went off early in the morning and footprints in the snow were later located.

The Batavia Police Department is pursuing a number of leads in these cases. Residents are strongly encouraged to always lock their cars and remove all valuables, including house keys and garage door openers. Suspects involved in these burglaries are known to use garage door openers to enter victim’s garages and residences, the release stated.

Residents in the area with surveillance or doorbell cameras are asked to check their camera footage for suspicious activity.

Based on evidence, the burglaries most likely occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. Residents who have possible video surveillance footage of the suspects is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.