Snowfall leads to messy Wednesday morning commute on Kane roads

The falling snow may look pretty, but the roads in Kane County were anything but on Wednesday morning.

According to Amy Johnson, Kane County undersheriff, the morning snowfall caused several accidents.

She said in an email that between 5 and 9 a.m., there were 14 property damage accidents due to road conditions throughout the county. There were also 28 calls for cars in ditches that needed to be towed. She did not report any serious crashes.

“All [vehicles] were reportedly taken care of and checked back to make sure there were no further hazards,” she wrote in the email. “Right now, we have died down were no other weather-related calls for service, especially west of Route 47.”

According to the National Weather Service, light snow is expected throughout Wednesday afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

More snow is expected to fall overnight into Thursday, with just a coating or inch of accumulation, but enough to leave roads slick again for the morning commute.

Accumulating snow is expected again late Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night.