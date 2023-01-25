January 25, 2023
Geneva Wedding Walk planned for Feb. 26

By Shaw Local News Network
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the Geneva Wedding Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 26, 2023.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Geneva Wedding Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The Geneva Wedding Walk features a selection of wedding professionals ready to help find the perfect gown, reception venue, photographer, music, honeymoon destination and more, according to a news release from the chamber.

A complimentary swag bag for the first 250 brides to register is included with registration. The fee is $30 for brides, which includes one guest and $5 for each additional person.

For further information, visit genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060.

