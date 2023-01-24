League of Women Voters to host hybrid forum for Batavia Park District, school board candidates

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is hosting a forum on Thursday, Feb. 9 featuring candidates competing in the April 4 consolidated election for the office of Batavia Park District Commissioner or for a seat on the Batavia School District 101 Board.

The forum will be held in person with an audience at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Batavia City Hall, 100 North Island Ave. The event will also be live streamed and available for later viewing at my.lwv.org/illinois/central-kane-county and illinoisvoterguide.org.

According to a news release, each candidate will be allowed a one-and-a-half minute opening statement. Following opening statements, each candidate will have an opportunity to respond to questions submitted in advance or asked by the viewing audience.

Audience members’ questions will be reviewed by a team of LWV members for appropriateness and then shared with the moderator for asking. Each candidate will be permitted up to one minute for each response. At the end of a segment, each candidate will have up to one minute for a closing statement.