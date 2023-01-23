Chamber music group Lakeshore Rush to perform at St. Charles Public Library

The St. Charles Public Library’s Sunday Concert series continues at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 with a special performance by Chicago-based chamber music group Lakeshore Rush.

Lakeshore Rush will perform compositions written in the late 19th century through 21st century, including works by Clara Schumann, Johannes Brahms, Nicolai Kapustin, and William Bolcom.

This event is part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series, featuring a wide variety of live musical performances. This performance is funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation.

The public is welcome and the concert is free to attend. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.

More information is available at the library’s website, scpld.org or by calling 630-584-0076.