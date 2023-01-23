Batavia United Way ‘Double Your Donation’ campaign exceeds expectations

The Batavia United Way has announced that its year-end “Double Your Donation” campaign has raised more than $20,100, which exceeded expectations.

According to a news release, local companies served as challenge partners that matched residential donations to exceed this goal. The Batavia United Way is grateful to these partners who not only supported this campaign, but also support the organization year-round: Ronald Murphy Dentistry, First State Bank, A Accurate Door, Advanced Windows & Siding, Keller Williams Inspire: Mary Bruno & Kari Edwards and Fontana Capital Partners.

The funds raised through this campaign as well as fundraisers throughout the year allow the United Way to provide assistance and support to local residents in the areas of health, education and financial stability by funding over $115,000 in grants to area social service agencies, providing preschool scholarships to qualifying residents, administering the Adopt-A-Family holiday program, supplying emergency rent/utility assistance, as well as a host of other programming.

For more information about Batavia United Way, visit bataviaunitedway.org or contact info@bataviaunitedway.org.