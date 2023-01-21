Geneva Restaurant Week begins Monday

Geneva Restaurant Week, which highlights the city’s culinary offerings, begins Monday and runs through Jan. 29.

From fast casual to fancy dining, each venue will provide either a prix-fixe menu at a special price or discounts on featured menu choices, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

For one week only, guests will be able to dine at participating restaurants that will offer lunch and dinner menus for Dine on the Nines — pricing specials at $9, $9.99 and $19. Some are per person, some are for pairs and some are options found only during Restaurant Week, the release stated.

Participating restaurants include 318 Coffeehouse, Altiro Latin Fusion, Atwater’s in The Herrington, Aurelio’s Pizza, Barrel & Rye, B.A.S.H. Geneva, The Burger Local, Chi-cuterie, Copper Fox, Cotto a Legna, Craft Urban, Cravings, Del Barrio Mezcaleria, FoxFire Restaurant, GIA MIA, The Little Traveler Atrium Café, Livia Italian Eatery, Nobel House, Preservation, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Rookies Geneva, Stockholm’s and The Walrus Room.

Tickets and passes are not required for the week of discounted dining.

Visit Geneva Restaurant Week at genevachamber.com for complete menus.

For additional information, contact the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.