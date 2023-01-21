Fox River Arts Ramble to feature artists from Elgin to Aurora

The Fox River Arts Ramble will be held on Saturday, June 3, at venues from Elgin down to Aurora from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

According to a news release, 14 local art venues shared work of local artists for the public to enjoy in 2022. Fine Line Creative Arts Center hosts multiple artist tents, art demonstrations, music and more. New this year, the St. Charles Arts Council will host artist tents at Pottawatomie Park near the pavilion.

“The Fox River Arts Ramble provides easy access to artwork from artists who live right here in the Fox River Valley,” stated Kathryn Hill, executive director of the St. Charles Arts Council. “The talent that resides right here in our own back yard is incredible.”

This event is a collaborative effort between the Fine Line Creative Arts Center and the St. Charles Arts Council. It was created in 2017 to invite the public into artist studios and galleries.

Artists and venues are able to register at foxriverarts.com.

For further information, contact Hill at info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.