Elgin Community College expands options for students seeking careers in music production

Elgin Community College is now offering an Associate of Fine Arts in music production, allowing students to develop the skills necessary to record and produce music professionally.

According to a news release, the degree gives ECC students the option to pursue a Basic Vocational certificate in music production or a full associate degree.

Music production students at ECC are provided with professional performance facilities, a dedicated recording studio, private instruction, individual practice rooms, multiple performance opportunities and workshops with visiting artists. Facilities are currently undergoing renovation and expansion to serve students better, the release stated.

The career outlook for music production is rising, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which shows 10% growth in the music production, broadcast, sound and video technician field by 2031, the release stated.

For more information on the Associate of Fine Arts in Music Production degree, visit ECC’s music production page at elgin.edu.