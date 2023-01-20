A woman has been ordered to repay a St. Charles business the nearly $500,000 she stole from it.

On Thursday, Rosa M. Rodriguez, 43, of DeKalb, agreed to a sentence of 48 months of probation and to repay Security Equity Partners $496,431. Rodriguez took the money while working for the business from 2016 to 2019.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of theft.

She was originally charged in 2020 with money laundering, defrauding a financial institution, theft from a financial institution, theft by deception, conducting a continuing financial crime enterprise, computer fraud, forgery and writing bad checks to obtain money.

Rodriguez is allowed to make monthly payments of $10,342 until the restitution is fully paid.

Per the terms of probation, she is to not have any contact with the business or its employees.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230119/woman-gets-probation-for-theft-has-to-repay-496k-to-st-charles-business