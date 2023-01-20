St. Charles Sculpture in the Park now accepting applications from artists

The St. Charles Park Foundation, St. Charles Park District and Sculpture in the Park committee are now accepting applications for Sculpture in the Park, an annual celebration of public art which takes place in Mt. St. Mary Park, according to a news release.

Interested sculptors can apply online at stcsculpture.org. The exhibit will open in May.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 10. Interested artists can find more information about sculpture size, materials, installation requirements and insurance on the website.

Sculpture in the Park awards a $1,000 honorarium for each accepted sculpture. Also, a one-year installation of selected pieces will be on display in the East Garden at the Baker Community Center, for which the winning artist will receive a $1,500 honorarium.

The district’s permanent collection of 22 sculptures can be seen throughout St. Charles at Mt. St. Mary Park, Baker Memorial Park, Lincoln Park, Pottawatomie Park, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, Pottawatomie Golf Course, Delnor Woods Park, Belgium Town Park, Fox Chase subdivision and Otter Cove Aquatic Park. Several of these sculptures were donations by generous community members and sculptors, the release stated.

Sculptures are chosen by the Sculpture in Park committee, which evaluates submissions from local, regional and national sculptors.

For more information about Sculpture in the Park, call Erika Young at 630-513-4319.