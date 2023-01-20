A Geneva man has been charged with committing armed violence, accused of robbing a woman in downtown Geneva.

Yassine Kerbache, 28, is accused of grabbing a fanny-pack-style bag off a woman’s shoulder while she was standing outside of a pub at 10 p.m. Jan. 2, according to a Geneva police report. He had ridden a bicycle through a group of people standing on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West State Street, grabbed the bag and was knocked off the bike, police said.

Then when someone chased him through an alley, Kerbache threatened the person with an 8-inch kitchen knife, the report states.

Kerbache later used the woman’s credit card several times to try to buy items at a tobacco and vape shop on the first floor of the building in which he lives, on the 700 block of East State, according to the report.

Kerbache was arrested Tuesday.

Besides the armed violence charge, Kerbache is charged with robbery, theft, aggravated battery in a public place, identity theft, unlawful possession of a credit or debit card, using a forged debit or credit card and aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.

He is being held on $100,000 bail at the Kane County jail. His next court date is Jan. 26.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230119/man-charged-with-robbing-woman-in-downtown-geneva