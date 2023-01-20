Geneva D-304 residents asked to submit questions for new superintendent by 5 p.m. today

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 residents have until 5 p.m. today to submit questions to be asked of superintendent finalists, according to a letter posted on the district’s website.

Questions should be submitted to www.surveymonkey.com.

The district is choosing a new superintendent to begin July 1, as current Superintendent Kent Mutchler is retiring June 30 at the end of his contract.

Written questions can also be submitted at the public forum, but participants are urged to complete the online survey to submit questions, according to the letter.

The superintendent search firm, Ray & Associates, will be moderating stakeholder forums with finalist applicants on Jan. 24 with school board interviews on Jan. 25.

The letter did not state what the time or the location for the public forum, but district spokeswoman Sandra Manisco stated in a text message that the district will announce the time and place Saturday morning.

Due to time constraints during the forums, similar questions may be combined, and all questions may not be asked, according to the letter.

Each candidate will be asked the same questions to ensure there is consistency between the finalists, according to the letter.

Following the forums, participants will be given the opportunity to provide feedback to the school board on how the candidates answered questions and overall feelings about the finalists – but the method to provide that feedback has yet to be determined, the letter stated.